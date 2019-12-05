Google signs up to Ellen MacArthur Foundation Initiative as Technology Partner

Google has announced it has signed up to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s New Plastics Economy Initiative.

The Initiative unites more than 400 businesses, governments, and organisation behind a common vision to address plastic waste and pollution.

Google said: “As a partner, we’ll support these organisations in the goal of ending plastic waste through packaging redesign and new delivery models.”

“100 per cent of the Google Nest products launching in 2019 are built with recycled plastics in an effort to keep materials in use longer and support recycling markets.”

“By 2020, all Made by Google products will include recycled materials and we will maximise recycled content wherever possible.”