Government considers extension to plastic bag charge in England

The Government is considering extending its 5p levy on single-use plastic bags to include all retailers.

In an address planned for tomorrow (11th Jan) the Prime Minister is expected to consider removing the current exemptions that allow smaller retailers with less than 250 staff to give out plastic bags free-of-charge.

The announcement will form part of a key speech by Theresa May outlining the Government’s 25-year plan on how to protect the environment and tackle the country’s “throwaway culture.”

Since its introduction in England in October 2015, the Government says the charge on single-use bags has led to a 90 percent reduction in usage. There has been similar success in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.