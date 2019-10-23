Government's new Environment Bill sets out plans for plastics, DRS and recycling

× Expand Environment Bill

The Government has introduced a Bill to Parliament that it says will tackle the “biggest environmental priorities of our time.”

The Bill, announced in the Queen’s speech on 15 October, aims to ensure that the UK maintains and improves upon environmental protections as the country leaves the European Union.

It outlines the Government’s intention to introduce charges for “a number of single-use plastics items”, as well as confirming the introduction of a bottle deposit return scheme, although further detail such as inclusive materials have not been confirmed.

The Bill sets out to transform the way that waste is managed, through producer responsibility, a consistent approach to recycling, tackling waste crime and more effective litter enforcement.

While the Bill applies only to England, more than half of its measures - such as those designed to drive up recycling rates - are designed to apply across the UK, with the consent of devolved administrations.

Environment Secretary, Theresa Villiers, said: “Our natural environment is a vital shared resource and the need to act to secure it for generations to come is clear.

“The Bill builds on this government’s decisive action to protect the environment, as set out in our 25 Year Environment Plan. Legislation to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and hosting the Climate-focussed COP26 in 2020 will keep the UK at the forefront of international work on these issues.”

She continued: “Extensive and continued collaboration with the Scottish and Welsh Governments and the Northern Ireland Civil Service has also enabled us to bring forward measures that we expect to see adopted outside of England, for example measures which aim to increase recycling rates.”

The Bill can be reviewed here.