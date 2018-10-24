Government launches consultation on planned plastic straw ban

× Expand Straws

The Government has launched a six-week consultation on its plans to ban the sale and distribution of plastic straws, drinks stirrers and cotton buds.

Opened on October 22 and running until December 3, the consultation is part of the Government’s plan to reduce the amount of single-use plastic items used annually.

The ban would come into force at some point between October 2019 and October 2020, subject to the views collected during consultation.

The Government says it recognises there are instances where using plastic straws are necessary for medical reasons and the consultation seeks views on how to ensure those who need straws for medical and accessibility reasons can still use them.

For example, pharmacies will still be able to sell plastic straws and restaurants, pubs and bars will be able to stock some straws for use on request. The Government says it will work closely with stakeholders to ensure these exemptions are crafted exactly right.

Launching the consultation, Environment Secretary, Michael Gove, said:

“Our precious oceans and the wildlife within need urgent protection from the devastation throw-away plastic items can cause.

“In England we are taking world-leading action with our ban on microbeads, and thanks to the public’s support have taken over 15 billion plastic bagsout of circulation with our 5p charge.”