Government set to introduce landmark Environment Bill

The environment is set to be better protected with the introduction of today’s Environment Bill.

For the first time, the Bill will create new powers to stop the exports of plastic waste to developing countries, which will provide a boost to the UK’s domestic recycling system.

The Bill will also preserve environmental principles in law and introduce measures to improve air and water quality, tackle plastic pollution, and restore habitats to help plants and wildlife.

A new independent Office for Environmental Protection will be established to scrutinise environmental policy and law, and uphold environmental standards.

Environment Secretary Theresa Villiers said: “We are facing climate change and our precious natural environment is under threat. We need to take divisive action.”

“We have set out our pitch to be a world leader on the environment as we leave the EU and the Environment Bill is a crucial part of achieving this aim. It sets a gold standard for improving air quality, protecting nature, increasing recycling, and cutting down on plastic waste.”

“This will build on the UK’s strong track record as the first major economy to commit to reach net zero emissions by 2050 and will drive further action in this super year for the environment, culminating in the UK welcoming the world to the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in November in Glasgow.”