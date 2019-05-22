Government takes action to ban plastic straws, stirrers, and cotton buds by 2020

The Environment Secretary has today confirmed a ban on plastic straws, drinks stirrers, and plastic stemmed cotton buds in England, following overwhelmed public support for the move.

Following an open consultation, a ban on the supply of plastic straws, drinks stirrers and cotton buds will come into force in April 2020.

The ban will include exemptions to ensure that those with medical needs or a disability are able to continue to access plastic straws.

The government’s response to the consultation revealed that over 80 per cent of respondents back a ban on the distribution and sale of plastic straws, 90 per cent backed a ban on drinks stirrers, and 89 per cent a ban on cotton buds.

There are instances where using plastic straws is necessary for medical reasons and the government will therefore ensure that those that need to use plastic straws for medical reasons can still access them.

Registered pharmacies will be allowed to sell plastic straws over the counter or online.

Catering establishments such as restaurants, pubs and bars will not be able to display plastic straws or automatically hand them out, but they will be able to provide them on request.

The government believes this strikes the right balance between reducing environmental concerns while protecting the rights of people with medical conditions and disabilities.

The government will carry out a stocktake after one year to assess the impact of the measures and whether the balance is correct.

Environment Secretary Michael Gove said: “Urgent and decisive action is needed to tackle plastic pollution and protect our environment. These items are often used for just a few minutes but take hundreds of years to break down, ending up in our seas and oceans and harming precious marine life.”

“So today I am taking action to turn the tide on plastic pollution, and ensure we leave our environment in a better state for future generations.”

Even though non-plastic alternatives are readily available, it is estimated that 95 per cent of straws are still plastic.

Cleaning up the effects of littering costs local government millions of pounds every year, with costs also imposed on the tourism and fishing industries.

It is estimated there are over 150 million tonnes of plastic in the world’s oceans, and every year one million birds and over 100,000 sea mammals die from eating and getting tangled in plastic waste.

A recent report estimates that plastic in the sea is set to treble by 2025.

An exemption will also be in place to allow the use of plastic-stemmed cotton buds for medical and scientific purposes, where these are often the only practical option.

Hugo Tagholm, CEO of Surfers Against Sewage, said: “Surfers Against Sewage welcomes the ban on plastic straws, stirrers and cotton buds. Stopping the production and distribution of these single-use plastic menaces will prevent them from polluting beaches nationwide.”

“It’s a really positive a bold step in the right direction in the battle against plastic pollution. It also helps drive further plastic-free options and alternatives for the public so they can truly make more sustainable choices in their daily lives.”

Maddy Haughton-Boakes, Litter Campaigner at the Campaign to Protect Rural England, said: “While it is fantastic news that the Government has taken such decisive action over plastic straws, stirrers, and cotton buds, we are deeply disappointed that Michael Gove hasn’t taken this opportunity to ban these unnecessary items altogether, whatever the material. It’s simply not good enough to switch to so-called alternatives, when single-use items should be phased out altogether.”

“Without an outright ban, manufacturers will continue to produce them in other less harmful materials, while our countryside and environment continues to face the devastating consequences of the vast amounts of waste they create.”

Lauren West, Trailblazers Manager at Muscular Dystrophy UK, said: “Plastics straws are sometimes the only type of straw that work for disabled people due to their flexibility and ability to be used in hot and cold drinks.”

“While we appreciate the need to reduce the use of plastics, traditional single-use straws are essential for some disabled people.”

“If disabled people cannot access plastic straws when out it could put their health at risk as they may not be able to drink and could become dehydrated. We’re pleased the Government has recognised this in its proposals put forward today.”

“We would like to encourage Defra to continue consulting disabled people and groups like Trailblazers to ensure we are not disadvantaged or targeted and stigmatised for using single-use plastics.”

A statement from the British Plastics Federation said: "The BPF strongly supports reduction measures that ensure that straws, cotton buds and stirrers are only used when strictly necessary and to allow those who really benefit from particular items to retain access to them."

"Regardless of the material straws, cotton buds or stirrers are made from, they have an environmental cost and need to be disposed of responsibly."