Greater Cambridge Shared Waste Service collaborate with RECOUP to deliver Pledge2Recycle Plastics campaign

Greater Cambridge Shared Waste Service has collaborated with recycling charity, RECOUP to deliver a Pledge2Recycle Plastics, “Cutting the Confusion” campaign to residents in Cambridge and South Cambridgeshire during recycle week.

The campaign will see leaflets being delivered direct to residents, as well as roadshows at local supermarkets and schools throughout October.

Staff from the Councils will be challenging residents, as part of the campaign to put their recycling knowledge to the test and prove they know which bin is correct for different types of plastic packaging.

Plastic experts from RECOUP will be on hand to demonstrate how plastic packaging is recycled and to highlight that recycled plastic is already present in products on our high streets.

The campaign aims to educate households and answer questions householders may have concerning conflicting messages about plastics recycling.

RECOUP will also be delivering workshops for the Cambridge Community Champions, covering details of how to prepare plastic packaging for recycling in their area.

“RECOUP’s mission is to explain to people how easy it is to recycle plastic containers, so they never become a blight on the natural environment. It is important people know what happens to their plastic and that it is made into new bottles, trays and cartons or indeed other items such as fabric," said Stuart Foster, RECOUP CEO.

"This campaign provides a great opportunity to reduce confusion householders may have when recycling plastics and to ensure that the resource is recycled and does not end up as litter."