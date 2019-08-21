Hasbro to phase out plastic from new toy and game packaging

Hasbro has announced that it plans to begin phasing out plastic from new product packaging, including plastic elements like polybags, elastic bands, shrink wrap, window sheet, and blister packs.

The company’s ambition is to eliminate virtually all plastic in new products by the end of 2022.

Brian Goldner, Chairman and CEO at Hasbro, said: “Removing plastic from our packaging is the latest advancement in our more than decade-long journey to create a more sustainable future for our business and our world.”

“We have an experienced, cross-functional team in place to manage the complexity of this undertaking and will look to actively engage employees, customers, and partners as we continue to innovate and drive progress as a leader in sustainability.”

Hasbro has a long-standing commitment to environmental sustainability, from eliminating wire ties in 2010 and adding How2Recycle logos in 2016, to the use of bioPET in 2018 and launching an industry-leading toy recycling programme with TerraCycle.

John Frascotti, President and COO at Hasbro, said: “Reimagining and redesigning packaging across our brand portfolio is a complex undertaking, but we believe it’s important and our teams are up for the challenge.”

“We know consumers share our commitment to protecting the environment, and we want families to feel good knowing that our packaging will be virtually plastic-free, and our products can be easily recycled through our Toy Recycling Programme with TerraCycle.”