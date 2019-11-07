Heineken to eliminate plastic packaging from multipacks sold in the UK

Heineken has announced plans to remove all plastic shrinkwrap and ring from its multipacks sold in the UK.

It has committed to investing £22 million in new manufacturing machines, processes, and materials to remove the plastic items from products and replace them will a cardboard topper that holds can multipacks together.

The move could remove 517 tonnes of plastic annually throughout its supply chain.

Cindy Tervoort, Marketing Director for Heineken UK, said: “The introduction of this new packaging innovation marks a significant milestone in our journey to eliminating all single-use plastics.”

“The effect single-use plastic is having on our planet can’t be ignored and creating an eco-friendly solution that eliminates plastic while still meeting the demands of our beer and cider drinkers has been a big focus in our business.”