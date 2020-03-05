Henkel sets new and ambitious targets for sustainable packaging and climate protection

Henkel has published its 29th Sustainability Report, detailing its performance and progress in all dimensions of sustainability.

In the report, Henkel presented its strategic framework for the future and outlined new targets in key areas such as sustainable packaging and climate protection.

The report showed that Henkel has already achieved some 2020 targets ahead of time, with CO2 emissions being reduced by 31 per cent, and waste per tonne of product lowered by 40 per cent.

Henkel has also set new packaging targets for 2025, including making 100 per cent of its packaging recyclable or reusable, and cutting fossil plastics by 50 per cent.

Carsten Knobel, CEO of Henkel, said: “Our commitment to sustainability has been an integral part of our corporate culture for decades. While we are working with determination to deliver on the targets we defined for 2020, we are stepping up our goals for the future with new milestones to actively contribute to climate protection, a circular economy, and social progress.”

“Sustainability is firmly embedded in our new strategic framework, as one of the drivers of competitive edge.”

Sylvie Nicol, Member of the Henkel Management Board responsible for Human Resources and Sustainability, said: “The next five years will be decisive, both on a global level and for us as a company. We need to make sure that we are on the right track to limit global warming and deliver on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.”

“With our vision to become a climate-positive company by 2040, we explicitly go one step further than becoming carbon-neutral and demonstrate Henkel’s commitment to be a leader in sustainability.”

“We want to drive progress in our own operations and work with our partners along the value chain to jointly contribute to protecting our planet.”