Hi-Cone, a specialist manufacturer of ring carriers for the beverage industry, has become the first noon-branded company worldwide to partner with TerraCycle.

The main aim of the initiative, which is the first of its kind globally, is to educate and encourage consumers to recycle ring carriers via simple, hassle-free channels.

Consumers can search online for their nearest dedicated collection point, or sign up as a private collector and download freepost labels to send their used ring carriers in for recycling.

T. Kenneth Escoe, President of Hi-Cone, said: “We are extremely excited to be launching this new initiative with TerraCycle which means that our product is now fully recyclable in the UK. Moving forward, our goal is to recover and reuse as many plastic ring carriers as possible worldwide, and the TerraCycle partnership helps us to achieve that.”

“Hi-Cone has long been dedicated to reducing its environmental impact and this latest project forms part of a broader strategy that will ensure ring carriers and 100 per cent recyclable or compostable by 2025.”

Laure Cucuron, General Manager at TerraCycle Europe, said: “To date, we have some 80 million people engaged in collecting waste materials across 21 countries and typically these programmes are funded by brands or municipalities.”

“It is therefore very refreshing to have a packaging manufacturer such as Hi-Cone engaging with us and taking responsibility for the materials it sends into circulation. We have a shared responsibility to close the material loop and we would encourage more packaging producers to work with us and to follow the example Hi-Cone is setting.”