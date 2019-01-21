Highland Spring brings in 100 per cent recycled bottle after major trial success

Highland Spring has responded to popular demand by bringing in a 100 per cent recycled plastic eco bottle for 2019.

Following a successful 2018 trial, the eco bottle will launch this January with a nationwide retailer roll out.

× Expand Highland Spring PA CONSUMER Plastic 143421 Highland Spring eco bottle

The eye-catching label features a burst of green and “100 per cent recycled plastic bottle” message to help people understand more about recycled and recyclable plastics.

The new eco bottle joins the existing Highland Spring natural water source range, where all bottles are already 100 per cent recyclable, marking a significant milestone in efforts to help keep plastic in the circular economy.

The results from the 2018 trial showed that shoppers responded well to the eco bottles, with no negative reaction to the appearance of the recycled plastic, and a willingness to pay more for recycled materials.

Les Montgomery, Highland Spring Group Chief Executive, said: “The huge success of the trial shows that people are highly engaged with the environmental benefits of a 100 per cent recycled plastic eco bottle. We are grateful to shoppers who gave us their thoughts and feedback throughout the trial. They asked us to make the eco bottle a permanent addition to the Highland Spring family and we are proud to say that is exactly what we have done.”

“Increasing our use of recycled plastic is an absolute priority for Highland Spring and this is a hugely exciting step in our missions to provide healthy hydration choices in environmentally sustainable ways. We hope that having innovative products such as the eco bottle in supermarkets alongside 100 per cent recyclable bottles will help shoppers understand more about plastic as a valuable resource that should not be treated as waste.”