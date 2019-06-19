HP reveals bold new commitments for driving a circular and low-carbon economy

HP has released its 2018 Sustainable Impact Report, including an industry-leading goal to increase recycled content plastics across its print and personal systems portfolio to 30 per cent by 2025, continuing the company’s long legacy of leadership in this area.

The report documents the progress HP is making and the business benefits of investing in the planet, people, and communities.

The document showed that Sustainable Impact programmes drove more than $972 million of new revenue for HP in 2018, a 35 per cent year-over-year increase.

Dion Weisler, President and CEO of HP, said: “Companies have critically important roles to play in solving societal challenges, and we continue to reinvent HP to meet the need of our changing world.”

“This isn’t nice to do, it’s a business imperative. Brands that lead with purpose and stand for more than the products they sell will create the most value for customer, shareholders, and society as a whole.”

“Together with our partners, we will build on our progress and find innovative new ways to turn the challenges of today into the opportunities of tomorrow.”