Hubbub announces Leeds recycling scheme will be introduced to new cities

Hubbub has released an evaluation report of its #LeedsByExample recycling project, and has announced it will be expanded to Swansea and Edinburgh, with a third city to be announced early next year.

The new campaigns will operate under the ‘In The Loop’ banner, and will hope to generate more impact and findings.

In 2020, Hubbub’s ambition is to expand the campaign to more diverse locations generating addition learning that will inform the development of the UK’s recycling policies.

Thanks to the #LeedsByExample project there are now 186 new recycling points collecting cans, plastics, and coffee cups in the centre of Leeds.

The number of people who say they are recycling their food and drink packaging in Leeds has increased from 17 per cent to 49 per cent, and in the first twelve months, a total of 1.2 million coffee cups, 160,000 plastic bottles, and 140,000 cans have been recycled.