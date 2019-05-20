Hubbub releases results of #FoodSavvy Lunch Club trial

Hubbub has released the results of its #FoodSavvy Lunch Club, in collaboration with Norfolk Council and Suffolk Waste Partnership.

The Club involved challenging 50 employees in East Anglia to go a month without using single-use packaging while having their lunch, in an attempt to cut single use plastic and food waste.

The Lunch Club cut single-use plastic by 54 per cent and food waste by 52 per cent, while 67 per cent of participants reported saving money and 75 per cent said they were eating more healthily.

Dr Charles Beardall OBE, Area Director for East Anglia at the Environment Agency, said: “What a brilliant, thought-provoking initiative. The #FoodSavvy Club really made me think hard about the food I waste and in particular the huge amount of plastic used in the food I buy and eat.”

“I’ve made a number of small but really effective change to the way I shop and carry food around that has significantly reduced my use of wasteful plastic.”