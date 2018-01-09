‘Important milestone’ as microbeads ban takes effect

Landmark step as UK-wide ban on the manufacture of cosmetic products containing microbeads has come into force today (January 9th 2018).

The announcement made, comes ahead of the government’s upcoming 25 Year Environment Plan in a bid to reduce plastics in our oceans.

These tiny pieces of plastic added to products such as face scrubs and shower gels cause serious harm to marine life when washed down the drain. The UK’s ban will help to stop billions of microbeads ending up in the ocean each year.

× Expand Microbeads

“Microbeads are entirely unnecessary when there are so many natural alternatives available,” explained Thérèse Coffey, Environment Minister.

“Now we have reached this important milestone, we will explore how we can build on our world-leading ban and tackle other forms of plastic waste.”

With a ban on the sale of products containing microbeads to follow later in the year, this is a vital step in the introduction of one of the world’s toughest bans on these harmful pieces of plastic.

Dilyana Mihaylova, Marine Plastics Projects Manager at Fauna & Flora International, said: “We hope this ban signals the dawn of a new era in the fight for cleaner, healthier oceans, with the UK leading the way and supporting other countries to ensure that plastic will no longer reach the environment.”

Senior Pollution Officer at the Marine Conservation Society, Dr Sue Kinsey, said “We believe that this signals a real commitment on the part of this Government to clean up our seas and beaches and hope this is a first step on this road before we see further actions to combat plastic waste.”