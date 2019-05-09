International Clean Planet coalition calls for worldwide deposit return systems for drinks containers

A global network of campaigners and organisations have come together to call for worldwide deposit return systems to stop the environmental damage caused by the vast amount of drinks containers produced, sold, and thrown away every day.

For a 24 hour period, starting at 9am local time of the 9th May in each country, the network of groups from countries spanning five continents will release a series of aerial photographs and videos of messages written on hillsides, beaches and buildings calling for a ‘Clean Planet’.

The global stunt is aimed at raising awareness of the environmental impact of drinks packaging, with an international call for action as governments across the world to extend, update, or introduce a deposit return system in each country respectively, as the best solution to drinks container pollution.

In a joint statement, the Clean Planet campaigners said: “The scale of the pollution problem requires immediate global action. Now is the time for every government around the world to stand up and take action against the environmental devastation cause by drinks cans, bottles and cartons. We cannot wait any longer.”

“Through effective deposit return systems that collect and accept every single type of drinks container, introduced right across the world, we have a chance to stop choking our planet with the trillions of bottles, cans, and cartons that are produced every single year.”

Samantha Harding, Litter Programme Director at the Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE), said: “We stand untied with campaigners from all across the globe, calling for world-wide deposit return systems to tackle the environmental crisis caused by drinks containers.”

“With global sales approaching two trillion, it Is clear that the consumption of drinks can, bottles and cartons has reached epidemic proportions. Without immediate action, our countryside and environment will continue to pay the price for the careless actions of those producing these products.”

“As the UK government edges closer to a decision on the type of deposit return system that will be introduced in England, it is imperative that the Environment Secretary, Michael Gove, ensures that we get the best possible system.”

“Only by introducing an all-in deposit return system, that includes every single drinks can, bottle and carton of all size and materials, are we going to effectively tackle the crisis and bring about the clean planet that we so desperately need.”