Just a wee drum for me... Weholite sewage tank boosts flood attenuation for Lanarkshire homes

Regular flooding at houses in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire, has been averted with Weholite HDPE pipes from Asset International.

Scottish Water started a £3.2m project to reduce the risk of flooding by improving its waste water storage in Rutherglen, where six houses in the View Park Drive development, had been flooded.

Scottish Water and Asset International added Weholite pipes to the sewer network to protect the houses for flood alleviation. Asset supplied a 260m³ attenuation tank to provide additional capacity for the area’s waste water. It then made a double manifold pipe tank of seven 33.5m long 1500mm internal diameter Weholite pipes and integral 1200mm internal diameter access shafts.

Due to the site’s location within a built up residential area, the project was subject to a number of environmental constraints that required the tank’s components to be delivered in lengths no longer than 8.8m.

Thanks to the versatile nature of Weholite, these limitations were easily accommodated, enabling Asset and FPP to deliver bespoke short sections of pipework that were welded internally on site following their placement and installation.

× Expand View Park project, in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire, Scotland

Lloyd Condie, Civil Engineer at pipe installed aBV, said: “We’ve had a lot of experience using Weholite products over recent years and continue to be impressed by the its performance and versatility, which has contributed to a number of successful projects.

“In the case of the Viewpark Drive project, we wanted to upgrade the existing system by adding additional storage to mitigate flooding in the area and Asset effectively listened to our brief. As before, we have seen numerous benefits to using Weholite over alternatives including quicker installation, resulting in reduced disruption for members of the community, as well as cost savings and improved performance.”

Asset International sales engineer Ian Anderson, Technical Sales Engineer at Asset said: “This project has added to our portfolio of successful projects working with Scottish Water, cementing our strong working relationships with the client and their delivery partner aBV, which has helped enormously in the design progression and project delivery.

“As the key supplier for the entire Scottish Water Framework through our joint venture relationship with FPP Scotland, the high quality and superiority of our Weholite product is clear. We look forward to collaborating with Scottish Water on future projects.”