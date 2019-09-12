Kantar survey shows consumer response to plastic waste

Kantar, in collaboration with Europanel and GfK, has surveyed more than 65,000 people in 24 countries, exploring how they feel about the use of plastics by FMCG companies.

The research showed that nearly half of all consumers worldwide expect manufacturers to take the lead, saying they have the most responsibility to act on these issues.

It also showed that those surveyed thought that making changes to account for this is clearly a matter of when rather than if, for all businesses.

The survey compares the answers with Kantar’s panellists’ real purchase behaviour, to truly understand how they change their shopping baskets and their relationship with the brands they are choosing.