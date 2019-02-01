KFC announces global pledge to eliminate non-recoverable or non-reusable plastic-based packaging by 2025

KFC has announced a new global sustainability commitment that all of its plastic-based, consumer-facing packaging will be recoverable or reusable by 2025.

The goal supports KFC’s long-term plan to implement a more sustainable packaging strategy in its restaurants by both developing and using sustainable packaging options, and builds on progress already made in some markets to eliminate plastic packaging items.

To meet these goals, KFC has developed a roadmap that includes partnering with major suppliers and franchisees globally to identify plastic alternatives in each market.

Several markets have already announced plans to reduce the use of certain plastics, including KFC Singapore’s intention to stop providing plastic straws and cup lids in its 84 restaurants, KFC Romania’s and France’s common goal to replace all plastic straws with paper, and KFC India’s removal of consumer paper bags from their restaurants and ongoing transition to sustainable alternatives for plastic cups, bowls, sporks and straws.

Tony Lowings, CEO of KFC, said: “As a global brand that operates more than 22,000 restaurants in over 135 countries, KFC is in a position to have a real impact on how the industry approaches waste and packaging management overall.”

“With environmental sustainability as a core aspect of how we do business, this commitment represents a public acknowledgement of the obligation we have to address these serious issues.”