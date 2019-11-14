Klöckner Pentaplast launches next sustainable food-to-go packaging range

Klöckner Pentaplast (kp) has delivered its first to market packaging for the food service and food-to-go sector, taking expanded PP into the future with a sustainable and recyclable range.

kp Infinity creates an opportunity for the food service sector to meet their sustainability commitments as well as providing a premium solution for the market and consumer convenience.

It is an innovative addition to kp’s sustainability portfolio that has been proven by an independently run Life Cycle Analysis to be the most sustainable packaging solution that outperforms other material solutions with significantly reduced energy and water consumption, and a much lower carbon footprint.

Adam Barnett, President of the Food Packaging Division at kp, said: “kp has been a long-term partner to food outlets across the UK for 40 years. We have continually supported the industry with products that meet the cost pressures of owning your own small business, while maximising the consumer eating experience.”

“kp Infinity has those credentials at its heart, and answers the need to enhance the sustainable needs of the modern consumer of food-to-go products.”

“Creating a recyclable product, that provides great heat retention, is heat resistant, moisture resistant, and microwave-safe, it also recognises the cost sensitivity in the market, by providing the low-cost solution to a truly sustainable product.”