Knee-jerk reaction to plastic packaging could cause environmental issues, says report

New research for the Circular Economy Task Force, based on anonymised interviews from leading UK supermarkets and brands, has shown that in the absence of government direction, a disjointed and potentially counterproductive approach to solving plastic pollution is emerging.

The new report, ‘Plastic promises: what the grocery sector is really doing about packaging’, quotes industry insiders, showing that bigger changes are on the way that could have negative consequences, including higher carbon emissions and lower packaging recyclability.

Major issues raised by the report include the confusion of consumers regarding bio-based, compostable, and biodegradable plastics, and the wariness of government to have a large role in directing future development.

The report also notes the impact of alternative materials on the climate, saying that businesses are switching from single-use plastic to other forms of single-use packaging, such as paper bags or wooden cutlery, decisions that are being made without considering the impact that alternatives can have on the environment.

However, the report also did criticise some companies in the grocery sector when it came to their plastic packaging, saying that individual companies are developing their own policies around plastic to gain a competitive advantage which could potentially end up making environmental problems worse, but this can again be partly attributed to the lacklustre approach from the government when it comes to setting standards.

Adam Read, External Affairs Director at SUEZ Recycling and Recovery UK, said: “If we aren’t careful, short-term decisions could cause longer-term problems for establishing a true circular economy.”

“As the war on plastics continues to rage, avoiding unintended consequences should be at the forefront of everyone’s minds, and that includes government, industry, and of course, consumers. Change must be managed and planned if we’re to move towards fully closed-loop systems for recycling, and, more importantly, reuse.”

“That means we need to think much more carefully and quickly about how materials like compostable plastic are introduced. We must ensure a system where they are used where they make sense and in a way that people will understand, to limit contamination and leakage.”

Dan Cooke, Head of Sustainability at Viridor, said: “The often kneejerk reactions of some buyers and brands can cause frustration for recycling companies as they move away from inherently recyclable packaging types into materials like coated cardboard and composites that are less recyclable and can have a worse environmental impact.”

“We work closely with supermarkets and brand owners on recyclability and to align recycling services with their requirements. There’s still an obvious need for improved collaboration and better policy to enable investment in technology and infrastructure that will sustainably raise recycling rates for post-consumer materials.”

Richard Kirkman, Veolia UK’s Chief Technology and Innovation Officer, said: “This report is a reality check. It shows what’s happening with plastics on the ground and why we need to keep a level head. Let’s follow the science and ensure producers and consumers make sound material choices in line with the progressive resources and waste strategy.”

Libby Peake, Senior Policy Adviser on Resources at Green Alliance, said: “The public are right to be outraged about plastic pollution. But what we don’t want is, a few years down the line, for them to be outraged about new environmental problems caused by the alternatives.”

“We need to address the root of the problem, our throwaway society. Companies need much more help from the government to tackle plastic pollution without making climate change and other environmental impacts worse in the process.”