L’Oréal UK launches in-store recycling scheme for makeup packaging

Beauty giant, L’Oreal has partnered with Terracycle to launch the UK’s largest makeup recycling programme.

Under its Maybelline New York brand it has launched the ‘Make-Up, Not Make Waste’ campaign, which sees over 1000 locations across branches of Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Superdrug and Boots for consumers to recycle their makeup empties across any brand, not just Maybelline.

The new recycling programme is part of the L’Oréal Group’s ‘For the Future’ sustainability programme, which defines quantifiable targets for 2030 to improve packaging, fight climate change, preserve biodiversity and sustain water management.

Earlier this month L’Oréal announced that as part of this sustainability programme, its Paris Elvive shampoo and conditioner bottles will be recyclable and made from 100 per cent recycled plastic (excluding the bottle cap).

It says bottles will never be comprised of virgin plastic and one third of the new packaging will be dedicated to clearer recycling instructions, while all-metal labels are being completely removed to aid the recycling process.

Vismay Sharma, Country Managing Director of L’Oréal UK & Ireland, said: “Across our network of brands in the UK, we are both changing our own products to make packaging more sustainable and making significant investments to enable and inspire consumers to recycle beauty products.

“As the market leader in beauty, we believe that we have a responsibility to lead the way in driving consumers to make sustainable choices. The ambitions of our L’Oréal ‘For the Future’ programme are to empower those across our value chain - both consumers and suppliers - to reduce their own environmental footprints too.”