Lavazza launches 100 per cent compostable coffee pods

Lavazza has released a range of 100 per cent industrially compostable Eco Caps, which biodegrade to become nutrient-rich compost.

Lavazza is aiming to replace its entire range of at home capsules with the 100 per cent compostable alternatives by the end of the year.

David Rogers, UK Managing Director of Lavazza, said: “For Lavazza Group, sustainability is fully integrated in the business strategy.”

“The new Lavazza Eco Caps replace the entire range of capsules for home consumption in the UK, without any price difference. The company is a firm believer in this major investment, which confirms our commitment to excellence, quality, and sustainable development.”

Alongside the release, Lavazza is partnering with TerraCycle to launch the Lavazza Eco Caps Composing Programme, a free nationwide composting solution for used coffee capsules in the UK.

As part of this partnership, a network of public access coffee capsule drop-off points will be set up around the UK, enabling customers to conveniently dispose of their capsules.

The drop-off points can be found on an interactive map of the TerraCycle website, and each drop-off point will earn TerraCycle points based on the amount of capsules that are deposited, which can then be redeemed as a monetary donation to the charity or non-profit organisation of their choice.