Leading manufacturer to eliminate UK waste to landfill with Icelandic revaluation theory

Safer Surfacing, the UK’s leading manufacturer of recycled rubber chippings, has announced the launch of sister company Endurmeta, the first company to put to Icelandic model of revaluation into practice in the UK to revalue waste destined for landfill.

By excavating common single-use products for their valuable raw materials, the method is addressing the growing waste problem, while also benefitting business’ bottom line by turning waste to asset.

Endurmeta is leading the revalue revolution in the UK, designed to drive a behavioural change to recycling, and the process sees discarded waste materials collected and put through an innovative recycling line, before being distributed for reuse to partners across the globe.

The recycling model is already in action through Endurmeta’s manufacturing arm, Safer Surfacing, which takes rubber found in discarded car tyres and remanufactures it through a shredding, granulation and separation process to make various size and colour rubber chipping products.

Taking a circular approach, at the end of the product’s life, Safer Surfacing then puts the material back into the recycling process to create a new product for use in equestrian arenas.

Endurmeta’s recycling facility can also process upwards of five million traditional single-use coat hangers each week on a single shift basis, a process which is already being adopted by leading UK retailers.

Tina Urmson, Director at Endurmeta, said: “The waste ethos in the UK has always been very linear. We take what we class as rubbish, throw it away and don’t think about it again, which is why we’re surrounded by stories about plastic polluting oceans or non-biodegradable waste taking up space on landfill sites.”

“On the surface, statistics tell us that the UK is doing well when it comes to recycling, having increased efforts significantly in recent years. However, what’s actually happening is the UK is simply exporting its waste problem. As a country, we are currently exporting six times more waste abroad than we were 15 years ago.”

“In light of new legislation and the government’s recently launched Resources and Waste Strategy, large organisations now have a responsibility to embrace a circular approach and consider carefully the value of their products at the end of their lifecycle. This doesn’t mean simply recycling, we need to be thinking about the value we can give to that waste and work with the right partners to make it possible.”