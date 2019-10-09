LEGO Group to pilot LEGO replay in United States

The LEGO Group has announced the launch of LEGO Replay, a pilot programme that will accept any and all previously used LEGO bricks and donate them to children’s not-for-profit organisations in the United States.

Any loose LEGO bricks or sets can be placed in a cardboard box, and a free shipping label can be printed out, before the parcel is sent to the Give Back Box facility.

At the facility, each brick will be sorted, inspected by hand, and cleaning, before being redistributed and donated.

Tim Brooks, Vice President for Environmental Responsibility at LEGO Group, said: “We know people don’t throw away their LEGO bricks. The vast majority hand them down to their children or grandchildren.”

“But others have asked us for a safe way to dispose of or donate their bricks. With Replay, they have an easy option that’s both sustainable and socially impactful.”