Lidl launches supermarket-first packaging using ocean bound plastic

Lidl has become the first UK supermarket to launch packaging using ‘ocean bound plastic’, which has been recovered from beaches and coastlines around South East Asia.

Lidl will initially roll out the packaging from 30th March across fresh fish products, and is exploring other uses for the packaging across other product lines.

The supermarket has also improved the recyclability of the packaging, which will divert over 200 tonnes from landfill with a new recyclable tray.

This packaging will be labelled with Widely Recyclable, in line with OPRL guidelines.

Georgina Hall, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility at Lidl GB, said: “We are proud to be the first UK supermarket introducing packaging incorporating plastic that would have otherwise ended up in the ocean, helping to tackle the problem directly as part of our commitment to prevent plastics ending up as waste.”

“We are actively looking to extend this innovative solution to other product lines to help reduce the amount of plastic ending up in our oceans and keep our environments healthy.”