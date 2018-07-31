L’Oréal Group set to close the ‘Loop’ with sustainable costmetics packaging

× Expand L'Oreal is to use an upcycled plastic for its cosmetics packaging

The L’Oréal Group has announced its intention to be the first major cosmetic company to use packaging made from a revolutionary recycled and upcycled PET resin.

Partnering with Canada-based Loop Industries Inc., L’Oreal plans to incorporate ‘Loop PET’, a virgin-quality polyester resin made from waste plastics, into its packaging for the United States and Europe, with a supply agreement expected by the end of autumn.

Loop’s technology deconstructs waste PET plastic and polyester fibre from sources such as water and drinks bottles, textiles, consumer goods packaging into its base monomers, before separating out impurities and reconstructing the monomers into Loop PET.

Through its patented zero energy depolymerisation technology, waste PET plastic and polyester fibre from sources such as water and drinks bottles, textiles, consumer goods packaging into its base monomers, is completely broken down into its monomers: Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) and Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) – uniquely without heat or pressure.

The monomers are then purified, removing all colouring, additives, and organic or inorganic impurities.

From there, the PTA and MEG are repolymerised into Loop-branded PET plastic.

“We are very proud to have L’Oréal join us in the Loop,” said Nelson Switzer, Chief Growth Officer of Loop Industries.

“When companies use and activate the Loop brand and products, consumers are able to readily identify and choose a sustainable solution that is poised to help solve the plastic crisis.”

Philippe Thuvien, Global Head of Packaging and Development of L’Oréal Group, added: “As the leader in the beauty industry, we believe we have a responsibility to bring innovative and sustainable solutions to the consumer.

“That is why we seek to partner with innovative companies and leverage technologies, such as Loop, that will trigger an acceleration in the transition to a circular economy. And Loop PET is able to meet the rigorous packaging standards of L’Oréal.”