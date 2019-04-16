Lucozade Ribena Suntory sets the pace with recycled bottles at Virgin Money London Marathon

Lucozade Ribena Suntory has announced that all 380ml Lucozade Sport bottles used on course at mass-participation events will be made from 100 per cent recycled plastic.

The new bottles will be rolled out for the first time at the Virgin Money London Marathon and will prevent approximately 7.8 tonnes of new plastic being produced every year.

In another first, Lucozade Ribena Suntory and London Marathon Events will be operating a closed-loop recycling initiative that will see all plastic bottles on the course in Tower Hamlets, Greenwich, Southwark and Canary Wharf collected, before Lucozade Ribena Suntory then recycles this plastic back into bottles.

Additionally, Lucozade Ribena Suntory will give out 30,000 Lucozade Ooho seaweed capsules, and three of the Lucozade Sport stations on course will feature compostable cups.

Michelle Norman, Director of External Affairs and Sustainability at Lucozade Ribena Suntory, said: “These ambitious initiatives mean we can continue to address the global issue of plastic waste and continue to minimise our impact on the environment.”