Müller rolls out new lightweight recyclable milk cap

Müller is rolling out a new lightweight recyclable milk cap, which uses 13 per cent less plastic material.

From February 2019, all of Müller’s branded and private label fresh milk products will include the new lighter cap, which weighs just 1.3g.

The innovative solution allows the business to remove 300 tonnes of plastic every year, the equivalent weight of 231 million ‘stealth’ milk caps.

Over the last 18 months, the dairy company has collaborated with Paccor to design, trial and rollout the new compression mould caps.

Müller’s HDPE fresh milk bottles, used for all branded and private label fresh milk products, are already 100 per cent recyclable and the business is aiming to increase the use of recycled plastic in its bottles to a target of 50 per cent by 2020.

“We’re clear about the need to reduce our use of plastic, and we have removed 10,000 tonnes of plastic from our milk bottles since 2016. This is great progress, but we can, and we will do more,” said Patrick Müller, CEO of Müller Milk and Ingredients.

“Customers and consumers can be assured that Müller is working to lead in this and other important areas. We are convinced that the work we do with our packaging, operational excellence and with dairy farmers who supply us to protect against market volatility, are real points of difference.”