MacRebur helps resurface Asda Wakefield car park with 90,000 waste plastic bottles

Asda’s Wakefield store is being given an environmentally-friendly makeover as part of ongoing work in its car park.

The equivalent of 90,000 waste plastic water bottles made from non-recyclable plastic, which would otherwise have gone to landfill or incinerated, have gone into the asphalt to resurface the car park.

MacRebur grinds the plastic bottles into tiny pieces and mixes it with bitumen, reducing the amount of virgin petroleum uses, and lowering the carbon footprint.

The new car park design forms part of Asda’s commitment to use less and recycle more plastic across the business, with the retailer removing 6,500 tonnes of plastic from its own brand product across the course of last year.

Daniel Hargreaves, Construction Manager at Asda, said: “This is a really innovative wat to use plastic which cannot otherwise be recycled and it demonstrates our commitment o looking for sustainable alternatives all across the business.”

“We’re hoping with the success of the roll out in our Wakefield store, we will be able to look at using the exciting and more environmentally-friendly approach to car parks across the Asda estate.”