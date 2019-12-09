MacRebur wins award at Europe’s biggest business competition

MacRebur has won the Social Responsibility and Environmental Awareness Award at the 2019 European Business Awards in Poland.

The company, which incorporates waste plastic bottles into road surfaces, was chosen for the award ahead of 150,000 other entries from 33 countries after a five-month judging period.

Adrian Tripp, CEO of the European Business Awards, said: “MacRebur has reached the gold standard for business excellence by winning this award.”

“They are a powerful example of a business meeting the challenges of a hugely competitive global marketplace, achieving phenomenal success, and making a positive difference to the world we live in. They deserve their success and we wish them well.”

Toby McCartney, MacReber co-founder, said: “I think what this award really means for a UK business is that politics doesn’t define what we do in business.”

“There’s no difference between whether we’re a UK business or a European business, and whatever happens in the future, we are here to disrupt for good.”