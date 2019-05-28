Major UK music festivals to go plastic-free

Live Nation, the world’s largest concert promoter, has announced it will eliminate single-use plastic at its venues and festivals by 2021.

This will mean events in the UK such as Reading and Leeds, Wireless, Latitude, and Download will be plastic free.

The announcement comes as part of Live Nation’s push to achieve zero waste at its venues by 2030.

The pledge follows news that Glastonbury will not be selling single-use plastic bottles its 2019 festival.

Michael Rapino, President of Live Nation Entertainment, said: “Hosting over 35,000 concerts and festivals each year, Live Nation has the opportunity ad responsibility to provide our artists and fans with a live music experience that protects our planet.”

“The adverse effects of climate change are undeniable, and we want to use our place on the world stage to be part of the solution. Together, our concerts, venues, festivals, and offices around the world are setting new sustainability standards for live events.”

Via BBC