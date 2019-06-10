Make UK study shows manufacturers are benefitting economically from making environmental improvements

Manufacturers who put sustainability and environmental improvements at the heart of their businesses reaped the benefit in cost-savings across their business, according to a new report released by Make UK.

‘Manufacturing: Stepping up to the sustainability challenge’, takes the temperature of sustainability progress in manufacturing and shows that despite the challenge of Brexit, 50 per cent of manufacturers are making headway with their sustainability programmes.

However, the main drivers towards sustainability remain cost savings, with 71 per cent of respondents reporting that the last environmental improvement they made had reduced costs.

Nearly a fifth of those surveyed said they were going further by implementing imaginative energy efficiency.

Energy saving is the most typical first step for businesses to take because the cost efficiencies are easily quantifiable, and strategies put in place include on-site battery storage, installation of on-site renewable heat systems, and on-site renewable power generation.

Replacing outdated equipment also delivered energy cost saving benefits for those companies surveyed, along with working towards voluntary standards such as ISO 14001.

Sam Pentony, Make UK Environment Policy Advisor, said: “Our survey results demonstrate that despite the level of Brexit uncertainty, our members are moving along the path towards sustainability."

“Whilst they are rightly conscious of the cost of implementing environmental and energy improvements, some are going much further and already thinking about the risk of climate change could pose to their businesses.”

“We commend the Government for taking action on the big environmental issues of today such as plastic waste, air quality, and climate change, but business needs a solid policy landscape that can only come from proper consultation with those affected.”

“We would therefore urge the Government to continue its engagement with manufacturers and ensure business can take the next steps along the path to sustainability.”

Chris Skidmore, Energy and Clean Growth Minister, said: “This is concrete evidence that sustainability in the manufacturing sector makes good business sense. It’s great to see businesses benefitting from becoming greener and cleaner and that cutting emissions can be a win-win, reducing costs, improving investor confidence, and attracting the brightest and best employees.”

“We’re determined to drive even more ambitious action as we strive to become the first major economy to legislate for net zero emission. During this year’s Green GB Week, starting November 4th, we hope to see the public and private sector coming together to showcase the opportunities of moving to a greener, cleaner economy.”