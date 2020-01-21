Malaysia returns 42 containers of plastic waste to the UK

Malaysia’s Environment Minister has announced that the country is sending 42 containers of illegally imported plastic waste back to the UK.

Malaysia has recently sent back 3,737 tonnes of waste back to 13 countries, including 43 to France, 42 to the UK, 17 to the US, and 11 to Canada.

Malaysia has seen a major increase in plastic waste coming from abroad since China banned imports.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: “We continue to work with the shipping lines and Malaysian authorities to ensure all waste is brought back as soon as possible.”

“We are working hard to stop illegal waste exports from leaving our shores in the first place.”

Yeo Bee Yin, Malaysia’s Environment Minister, said: “If people want to see us as the rubbish dump of the world, you can dream on.”

“Our position is very firm. We just want to send it back and give a message that Malaysia is not the dumping site of the world.”