Marine litter follow-on talks take encouraging next steps

A follow-up event dedicated to progressing the pledges made by stakeholders at a marine litter prevention conference has concluded positively.

The discussions on March 16 invited delegates who were present at an industry event organised by the BPF in February (reported here) to continue the discussions around prevention of plastics in the marine environment and decide on next steps.

Leading brands, retailers, government departments and representatives of the plastics industry covered several issues including on-the-go littering, waste and recycling infrastructure, behaviour change, product design and waste management in the developing world.

Following talks, attendees discussed and agreed upon recommendations that the plastics industry, together with brands and retailers, could supply to the government with the aim of reducing the amount of discarded plastic entering rivers and seas.

BPF Director of the Plastics and Flexible Packaging Group, Barry Turner, said: “This event allowed the plastics industry, as well as wider stakeholders, to share best practice, discuss solutions and agree upon the best way forward.

“We as an industry are committed to working with the government and others to finding the right interventions to reduce litter, improve recycling and to encourage the use of reusable and recyclable plastic, so that we leave the environment in a better place for generations to come.”

Iain Ferguson, Environment Manager of the Co-op, on attending the event said: “Collaboration, consultation and innovation is key to achieving the best outcome for our environment and this event provided a unique platform to discuss the most appropriate solutions. This work aligns well with our aim to keep plastics in the economy and out of the oceans and we are delighted to be part of it and contribute our thinking.”