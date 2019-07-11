Merlin Entertainments partnership with Coca-Cola returns

Merlin Entertainments has announced the returns of its partnership with Coca-Cola Great Britain, offering consumers 50 per cent off entry to some of the UK’s best-known family attractions, in exchange for used plastic bottles.

After positive consumer feedback and demand following the launch of the initiative, 23 reverse vending machines will now be available for people to recycle any 500ml plastic bottle, with those who deposit their empty bottles being rewarded with a voucher to receive 50 per cent off entry at 30 Merlin attractions.

The machines will be available at the entrances of Alton Towers Resort, Thorpe Park Resort, Chessington World of Adventures Resort, and LEGOLAND Windsor Resort, as well as Warwick Castle Resort and Sea Life Blackpool.

Sandra Hazel, Head of Force For Good at Merlin Entertainments, said: “We are delighted to extend this initiative after great success in 2019. We care about recycling and know that our customers do too.”

“This partnership is a great way to work together to protect our planet and is just one of the initiatives we are invested in to increase recycling at our attractions.”

Kris Robbens, Marketing Director at Coca-Cola Great Britain, said: “Recycling doesn’t need to be boring and we want to reward and recognise people doing the right thing and making it easier to recycle on the go.”

“This is just one of the steps we’re taking to ensure our packaging is as sustainable as possible and making it easier for people to recycle.”

The announcement comes after Merlin Entertainments conducted a broader review of single-use plastics across the business, announcing the phasing out of plastic straws at all attractions globally by the end of 2018.