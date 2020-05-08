Ministers urge councils to plan for safe re-opening of recycling centres

× Expand Wales Recycling Recycling and waste collections have been maintained throughout the crisis.

The government has published new guidance on how recycling centres can be safely re-opened during the coronavirus outbreak.

The government has today published guidance for local authorities on how they can safely re-open their Household Waste and Recycling Centres (HWRCs).

Councils are being encouraged to open sites to avoid the build-up of waste in homes and businesses and reduce the opportunity for fly-tipping - but only where social distancing can be maintained and the public and staff can be kept safe.

Under the terms of the lockdown, householders can travel to a centre if the waste in their home presents a risk of injury or a risk to public health or the local environment.

The guidance sets out how local authorities could manage access and the number of people who are able to be on site at any one time.

If possible, the government says waste should continue to be stored safely and disposed of using regular council collections.

Local Government Minister, Simon Clarke, said: "Councils have been working tirelessly to keep rubbish and recycling collections open during this national emergency, while bin crews are also playing a vital role in keeping the country going.

“Many residents have not been able to dispose of all of their excess or bulky waste. That is why we are helping councils to reopen these sites, where safe to do so, in a planned and organised way over the next few weeks.”

In April, Defra published waste collection prioritisation guidance for local authorities, with recommendations on how they could prioritise and adapt their collection services and mitigate any impacts being felt by coronavirus.

The government says councils’ top priority should be the collection of residual ‘black bag’ waste to avoid the build-up of waste and protect public health.