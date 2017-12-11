Mixed response from UK supermarkets on DRS implementation

× Expand DRS

A survey undertaken by Greenpeace to gauge the feelings of national retailers on the implementation of a plastic bottle return scheme (DRS) has been met with a mixed response.

Iceland and the Co-op backed the implementation of a DRS, whereas the seven other supermarkets surveyed, including Tesco, Lidl and M&S were either non-committal or expressed reservations in their replies to Greenpeace.

Lidl says in tackling the issue of plastics pollution and the detrimental impact it is having on the environment believes “a fully developed and comprehensive approach to combatting littering, minimising waste and strengthening resource efficiency” would be more effective than focusing efforts on one system and one waste stream.

It wrote: “Whilst the potential benefits that a deposit return system could deliver can not be ignored, it is vitally important to fully analyse and evaluate the application of such a system in the UK, which already benefits from an extensive and matured approach to kerbside collections. A national DRS system will require significant investment, which must be fully understood to effectively assess the long-term value relative to building on and improving existing infrastructure.”

Iceland looked to the use of DRS systems in other countries as the basis of its support, citing the success of such a system in Norway as an example.

“Deposit Return Schemes work. In Norway theirs has led to 96 percent of all bottles being returned, with similar results in other countries that have adopted a DRS. Britain urgently needs to do the same,” the retailer’s Director for Sustainability, Richard Walker, said. “Introducing a DRS may well add to our costs of doing business. However, we believe it is a small price to pay for the long term sustainability of this planet."

Industry Position

The BPF has previously stated its reservations about the implementation of a UK-wide bottle deposit return system, citing the cost to introduce, expense for local councils and potential inconvenience to the consumer as just some of the reasons.

It highlighted a scheme in Germany where the cost of collection per item through the DRS is three times as high as a kerbside system.1

“The introduction of such a system is likely to undermine the existing kerbside collection operated by local councils as well as penalise consumers who already recycle at home,” said the BPF. “The industry would welcome the opportunity to discuss recycling and litter with politicians, and encourages the involvement of relevant stakeholders in discussions of legislative proposals.”

The BPF has also urged Government to consult with industry not only on DRS, but also on the potential implementation of a tax on single-use plastics items, plans for which were unveiled by the Chancellor Philip Hammond in his Budget Statement last month.

Rising pressure

There is rising pressure on the Government, retailers and consumers to reduce the number of plastics that are littered and increase recycling rates.

Many of the supermarkets responding to the Greenpeace survey outlined their work in addressing the challenge of increasing recycling rates and tackling the problem of littering; issues that are increasingly in the public consciousness through the airing of BBC documentary, Blue Planet II.

The latest annual ‘Household Collections Survey’ from RECOUP shows less than a one percent increase year-on-year for plastic bottles in the UK in 2016 and points to new collection schemes slowing down.

Even though the survey showed that over half a million tonnes of plastics packaging (512,475 tonnes) had been collected for the first time, RECOUP says that with a collection rate of 58 percent for all types of plastic bottles and 32 percent for pots, tubs and trays the “opportunities are clear.”

It says for the UK to make a significant increase to the amount of plastics packaging that is recycled there must be real investment in kerbside recycling systems and consumer communications.

1 (INCPEN Factsheet Packaging and Deposits).