Morrisons remove black plastic from all own brand packaging

Morrisons has announced it has removed black plastic from its own brand food and drink packaging.

The move means the supermarket will make 4,000 tonnes of plastic packaging easily recyclable.

In May it introduced plastic-free fruit and veg aisles, and has committed to removing 9,000 tonnes of unnecessary plastic every year.

Natasha Cook, Morrisons Packaging Manager, said: “It’s important to our customers that we make it easier to recycle plastic and so we are very pleased to announce that we’ve been able to eliminate black plastic from our own band products.”