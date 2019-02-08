MP’s call for ban on exporting plastic waste

A cross-party group of 34 MP’s has called for a ban on exporting plastic waste to developing countries.

The move has come after a number of Asian countries, including China, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, have limited and banned incoming plastic waste.

Over two-thirds of the UK’s plastic waste is exported for recycling, as opposed to being processed and used in the UK.

A major concern from MP’s is that many of the countries receiving the UK’s exported waste have high levels of plastic waste mismanagement.

A spokesperson for the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said: “The UK is a global leader in tackling plastic pollution and is already making great strides, banning microbeads in rinse-off personal care products, taking 15 million plastics bags out of circulation with our 5p carrier bag charge, and announcing plans to introduce a deposit return scheme for single use drinks containers.”

“The Environment Secretary has been clear that we must handle more of our plastic waste at home. This is why we have set out reforms in our new Resources and Waste Strategy which will boost the domestic recycling market and impose tougher controls on the waste we do have to import.”

However, there have been concerns from some that the potential ban could have adverse effects for the UK.

Simon Ellin, Chief Executive of the Recycling Association, said: “Most of our plastic exports take place in a compliant manner. If we were to ban the legitimate trade in recycled plastics, then it will decimate our industry, prices will crash and material will end up in landfill.”

“We should definitely look to invest in our own plastic reprocessing infrastructure in the UK, but exports should have their place too as part of a global economy.”