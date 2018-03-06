Müller to increase recycled plastic content through new site acquisitions

× Expand Muller Muller is to acquire packaging production sites from Nampak in order to accelerate its sustainability initiatives

Müller has acquired new production facilities in the UK as it looks to increase the amount of recycled plastics in its packaging.

The company, which is Britain’s largest producer of fresh dairy products, says the acquisitions of bottling plants from packaging manufacturer, Nampak, will allow it to accelerate its sustainability ambitions.

It says the multi-million pound move will give the business the means to further accelerate reduction in the use of virgin plastic and increase the use of recycled plastic in its bottles to its target of 50 per cent by 2020.

Müller says it will also use its newly acquired assets to pursue innovative new packaging solutions, working in partnership with its customers.

“We are clear about the need to drive down the use of plastic and have worked with our suppliers to remove 10,000 tonnes from our milk bottles since 2016. We are also actively increasing the use of recycled plastic and seeking significantly higher levels of sustainable packaging innovation,” said Andrew McInnes, Müller Milk and Ingredients Managing Director.

“With these acquisitions we are changing our operating model to gain greater control and agility to ensure that our packaging is fit-for-purpose, recyclable and evolving to meet rapidly changing customer and consumer needs,” he added.

The purchase has so far included two sites adjacent to Müller’s dairies at Bellshill and Manchester, and it is in advanced negotiations to purchase two further sites adjacent to its Foston and Severnside dairies that are expected to conclude over the next two years.

“Ownership of packaging assets immediately adjacent to our dairies gives us a significant advantage in our sector. Rather than being reliant on third party manufacturers or having to purchase and transport empty packaging from remote manufacturing facilities to our dairies, we will have the ability to make milk bottles in our own plants to our specification and pass them straight to our filling lines,” McInnes continued.

Müller says it is “continually reviewing packaging materials” used throughout its UK operations to ensure that they are fit for purpose and can be recycled wherever possible.

The business supports the Government’s plans for a circular economy and says it is working actively with WRAP to achieve greater resource efficiencies.