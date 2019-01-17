Nestlé accelerates action to tackle plastic waste

Nestlé has announced its broader vision to achieve a waste-free future, with a series of specific actions designed towards meeting its April 2018 commitment to make 100 per cent of its packaging recyclable or reusable by 2025.

The actions include pioneering alternative materials across its packaging sector, shaping a waste-free future by signing up to the Project STOP initiative, and driving new behaviour through leading lasting and impactful change.

Between 2020 and 2025 Nestlé will phase out all plastics that are not recyclable or are hard to recycle for all its products worldwide.

In doing so, Nestlé is rolling out alternative packaging materials across its global product portfolio, and establishing partnerships with cutting edge packaging specialists.

Nestlé CEO Mark Schneider said: “Our broader vision and action plan outline our commitment and specific approach to addressing the plastics packaging waste issue. While we are committed to pursuing recycling options where feasible, we know that 100 per cent recyclability is not enough to successfully tackle the plastics waste crisis. We need to push the boundaries and do more. We are determined to look at every option to solve this complex challenge and embrace multiple solutions that can have an impact now.”

“We believe in the value of recyclable and compostable paper-based materials and biodegradable polymers, in a particular where recycling infrastructure does not exist. Collective action is vital, which is why we are also engaging consumers, business partners and all of our Nestlé colleagues to play their part. You can count on us to be a leader in this space.”