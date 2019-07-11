New campaign at Barclays London Festival recycles previously unrecyclable plastic with Recycling Technologies

Recycling Technologies has teamed up with Barclays to install 25 unique recycling bins at the Barclaycard British Summer Time Festival in Hyde Park, to collect and recycle almost all of the previously unrecyclable plastic that was brought on site by the public.

The special recycling trial supports the festival’s already strong recycling efforts.

A number of British festivals have pledged to go plastic free this year, but there is always the issue of the plastic that festival-goers bring on site and what to do with these often unrecyclable items to keep them out of landfill and the ecosystem.

The recycling bins were accessible from 8th to 11th July, to help recycle plastics such as crisp packets, pouches, and food wrappers.

These plastics will be brought to Recycling Technologies’ plant in Swindon to be recycled back into Plaxx, a feedstock for petrochemical companies to use in processes to make new, virgin-quality plastic with recycled content.

The campaign not only helps the public recycle many more plastics at the festival, saving it from ending up in landfill, being incinerated, or exported overseas, while also being designed to show there are solutions to recover plastic.

Elena Parisi, Sales and Marketing Director at Recycling Technologies, said: “Our plastics recycling machine turns plastic waste into feedstock for use in manufacturing, which means it stays in the system and out of landfill and the environment.”

“Some plastics are vital to the war on carbon, for keeping food fresh and making transport fuel efficient, so our aim is to help ensure that this needed plastic is recycled.”

“With the right support from companies such as Barclays, we can help plastic all across the UK get a second, third, fourth chance at life. We thank everyone who visited the festival site this week for recycling the plastic they brought with them.”