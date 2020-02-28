New report finds more than half of UK adults are unsure how to recycle plastics

Hi-Cone has presented its first annual report, The State of Plastic Recycling, which shows that compared to the global average, UK adults were the most unsure of how to recycle different plastics, with over half reporting they found recycling plastic difficult to understand.

UK adults were also the most convinced of those surveyed that non-plastic packaging solutions are better for the environment, even if that means they use more packaging material.

Despite being the most uncertain about how to recycle plastics, UK adults were the most active recyclers overall, with 92 per cent of those surveyed reporting to regularly recycle at home compared to 75 per cent of adults across all territories.

The report surveyed over 5,500 adults from Mexico, Spain, the UK, and the US, of which 2,228 were from the UK, on their behaviours, knowledge, and attitudes towards plastic packaging recycling.

Shawn Welch, Vice President and General Manager of Hi-Cone, said: “There is a great need to create a more transparent process and clear guidance for consumers when it comes to the development of a circular economy and better recycling practices.”

“Only by understanding consumer beliefs, national programmes and global goals, can the industry make real progress in sustainability.”

Jennifer Perr, Sustainability Director at Hi-Cone, said: “The waste crisis is an issue of both packaging design and a lack of recycling culture and infrastructure.”

“With the help of this report, we can take a look at where the industry can better support consumers with education and resources, and start to collaborate to make progress towards creating a circular economy.”

“By working together, with consumers and recycling organisations, the industry will be better able to make progress towards creating a circular economy.”