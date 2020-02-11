New research shows public is still confused about recycling

Veolia has called for industry action after new research conducted by YouGov showed that only eight per cent of Brits strongly believe that recycling labelling on products is clear, and only 12 per cent trust this recycling labelling on products.

The study also showed there is a huge disparity between habits when at home or being out, with the public 50 per cent more likely to always recycle at home compared to when out, and almost twice as likely to recycle at home than at work.

DEFRA are attempting to tackle these labelling issues with its Resources and Waste Strategy, which will be implemented throughout the course of the year, and it is hoped the strategy will harmonise recycling labelling, making it clearer to consumers, and increasing recycling rates.

Richard Kirkman, Veolia’s Chief Technology and Innovation Officer for UK and Ireland, said: “How can we expect people to recycle if they don’t trust the information presented to them? The nation is ready, and people are onboard with recycling.”

“To reach our targets, the UK needs standardisation in the initial stage of the chain. There is an answer: binary labelling which clearly states if it can or can’t be recycled.”

“This paired with signage and the consistency in guidelines to accommodate all locations is fundamental to help people separate their products correctly. These fundamental changes will shake up the system, making the move towards a circular economy and resuscitating the environment.”

Jane Bevis, OPRL Chair, said: “Consumers tell us that clear, consistent advice is essential. They want to do the right thing and they want recycling labels on packaging to give practical information they can trust.”

“That’s why we’ve redesigned our labels to give a simple ‘Recycle’ or ‘Don’t Recycle’ message, summarising the evidence on what councils collect, what MRFs can sort, what gets reprocessed, and what gets turned into new packaging or products.”

“It’s time for a single mandatory labelling system that consumers know they can rely on.”