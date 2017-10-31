No silver bullet, but green shoots of change for plastics recycling

× Expand RECOUP

Consumer and producer responsibility, increasing quality and quantity of collected material, creating demand through recycled content and innovative thinking were all part of the discussion for the record numbers attending the RECOUP annual conference. BP&R looks at the key highlights from the event.

The RECOUP annual conference is now a firm feature of the plastics recycling calendar, with nearly 300 delegates attending the event in Peterborough last month. The day provided a roll call of notable speakers discussing, addressing and challenging the current issues facing the industry. Alongside this, new editions of the RECOUP Recyclability by Design and UK Household Plastics Collection Survey were also launched.

Stuart Foster, RECOUP CEO, told delegates: “This conference allows the whole of the extended plastics recycling supply chain to network and exchange ideas. RECOUP will be taking on board the key priorities and with the help of its members continue to lead in the area of plastic resources and recycling into 2018.”

“A critical requirement to engage consumers”

In the keynote address, journalist, Lucy Siegle, challenged and inspired the audience to engage with what she viewed as the many new and innovative areas of development within plastics recycling, including the use of plastics within textiles and the critical requirement to engage the consumer. Throughout the day there was a shared view that increasing recycled content in manufacturing would be one of the keys to success, whether through voluntary arrangements, incentives or a legislative approach. The importance placed on designing recyclability into product and packaging manufacture was also significant, with a number of examples referenced, together with a call from Plastic Recyclers Europe (PRE) to mandate recycled content.

However, Robin Baird from Resource Efficient Solutions challenged the audience, stating: “It is essential in delivering a sustainable and thriving society that we must all take responsibility for our actions. This includes householders seeing and being aware of the importance of their choices when handling recyclable packaging. Only when we all take collective responsibility can we truly work towards a circular future.”

Throughout the day some speakers challenged the apparent lack of progress and re-visiting of old issues. But it was evident that there has been more dialogue in recent years between sectors to address the barriers to improving plastic recycling.

“Material Harvesting”

In the afternoon the delegates were able to access a choice of sessions to reflect their industry sector. In the ‘Kerbside Collections and Sorting’ session, the key theme of improving quality through resource recognition was highlighted by Stuart Hayward-Higham from Suez, referring to the collection system as “material harvesting” to endorse the value of the recyclate. He also pointed out the collection systems themselves need to be convenient but not confusing to the consumer, which linked to WRAP’s consistency programme.

Packaging Recyclability

In the session entitled ‘Designing for Recyclability’, Graham Fox from Innocent Drinks stated that in a move from cartons to PET bottles it had found that its sales were “stronger than ever”. Innocent had a further commitment to use 30 per cent rPET in bottles from 2018 and were actively campaigning for the wider use of rPET. Iain Ferguson from the Co-operative Group re-stated to the the audience that the Co-op had a commitment that by 2020 80 per cent of the Co-op products will have packaging that is easy to recycle. Also in that session, Paul East, Packaging Technologist from RECOUP outlined some of RECOUP’s current projects regarding packaging recyclability.

Quality is King

The third of the breakout sessions focussed on recycling itself, with the Plastic Industry Recycling Action Plan (PIRAP) a conduit to achieving much more. There was a clear message that quality and meeting demand was key to success. The need to demonstrate reprocessed plastic is fit for purpose and desirable was identified by Steve Burns from Impact Solutions, who compared it to a popular car brand that has improved its image significantly over the last two decades. The opportunities presented by new alternative processes was highlighted by Adrian Griffiths of Recycling Technologies, who shared its involvement in the exciting new ‘Project Beacon’ initiative in Scotland, which will use a range of new technology innovations to recycle nearly all plastics.

Environmental Focus

The thought-provoking final session of the day brought Greenpeace, Sky News, Keep Scotland Beautiful, INCPEN, Marks and Spencer and Icaro together to discuss the consumer perceptions of plastics within the natural environment. Icaro shared results from a new survey focusing on attitudes to plastics in the marine environment. The survey included questions to consumers on locations where they had seen plastic litter, the consumer perception of the reason for littering behaviour, and attitude towards a DRS system. Greenpeace speaker, Elena Polisano, commented that the tide was already turning, the impacts were already visible and the consumer was engaging with the issue. Greenpeace pointed out that increasing recycling and producer responsibility reform remained one of the future challenges.

Under the Spotlight

Commenting on the conference, Mike Baxter from headline sponsors, RPC bpi Recycled products, said: “Right now plastics manufacturers and the plastics recycling industry are under the spotlight; from the press, the NGOs and politicians. We believe our industry can be proud of its achievements with the amount of waste plastics recovered and recycled in the UK. Today’s Conference has provided the ideal platform for promoting the plastics recycling industry’s successes whilst also discussing current issues with many of the key stakeholders”.

There was agreement that there were no silver bullets or magic wand to solve the recycling conundrum but that there were real opportunities and signs of change. Sectors are becoming more co-ordinated, and more partnership working is evident.