Norfolk conservation group builds boat from plastic waste

A conservation group has built a boat from plastic waste to help raise awareness of river pollution.

The Thetford River Group, based in Norfolk, recovered empty water bottles from the River Thet to create the boat, in order to educate people about the wastage of single-use plastics.

Founder Sean Ready said: “Everybody was anticipating it sinking when I got on, but I managed to keep upright. We had lots of people asking about it afterwards, ad what we do.”

The boat was constructed from landfill-bound water bottles donated by a local company, with the remainder built from plastic litter, including a sail made from broad bags.

Via BBC