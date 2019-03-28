OMV innovation project produces synthetic crude from Austrian Airlines plastic cups

The OMV ReOil pilot plant has been processing drinking cups used by Austrian Airlines passengers since 2019, under an initiative that see the disposable cups used to produce synthetic crude.

Austrian Airlines flight attendants have been separating the plastic cups used by passengers from the rest of the waste, before a disposal company then cleans and shreds them before delivering them to the ReOil pilot plant at the Schwechat Refinery.

Cracking is then used to produce synthetic crude from plastic waste, which is then processed in the Refinery into fuel or other raw materials for the plastics industry.

With this recycling initiative, Austrian Airlines in supporting a circular economy that conserves resources.

Vera Renner, Vice President of Cabin Operations for Austrian Airlines, said: “Austrian Airlines is consistently striving to reduce waste on board our flights. Our flight attendants have been making a key contribution for many years by recycling.”

“I am delighted that – together with OMV – we have been able to take another crucial step towards this goal on the initiative of the crew member from the Austrian Airlines ‘Fly Greener’ team.”

Thomas Gangl, OMV Senior Vice President for Refining and Petrochemicals, said: “The exceptional properties of plastic as a material makes it hard to imagine life without it. In the ReOil pilot plant, we are able to turn the AUA drinking cups into synthetic crude and then process them into fuel or back into plastics.”

“Our OMV research project allows us to close the circle and reduce waste. These joint efforts send a clear signal of how important conserving resources is to both of our companies.”