Open letter puts forward case for all-in DRS in Scotland

An open letter, published in The Scotsman, and signed by numerous academics and environmental advocates, has called for an all-in deposit return scheme to be introduced to Scotland.

The letter asked the Scottish Parliament to ignore those asking for certain materials to be left out, and that an all-in model would be much more beneficial for the environment.

It said: “In 2020 the Scottish Parliament is set to vote on plans to introduce a DRS for drinks containers. Earlier this year the draft design of the scheme was announced with an ‘all-in’ model proposed. This will see consumers pay a deposit on all PET plastic drinks bottles, aluminium and steel cans, and glass bottles.”

“With containers of all materials found on Scottish beaches the all-in model makes sense in our national effort to slash litter and protect wildlife. Earlier this year a public consultation revealed strong support for a scheme that included the widest range of materials possible, including PET bottles, metal cans, glass bottles, HDPE bottles, cartons, and disposable cups.”

“Despite this, special interests are lobbying for certain materials to be excluded from the scheme, riding roughshod over the public’s concerns about our oceans and wildlife.”

“In 2020 Holyrood must hold its nerve and ensure no materials are excluded from the proposed DRS scheme on the back of industry pressure.”